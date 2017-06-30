Heber, UTAH Reason #30 Why Kroger, the Biggest Supermarket in the USA ...

CONTACT: Jared Overton PigeonShip 369-5354 Marsha Gilford Smith's Food & Drug 973-1700 Mike Dale New Media Strategists 550-5850 SMITH'S LAUNCHES GROCERY HOME DELIVERY SERVICE Locally- based PigeonShip Selected as Delivery Partner Smith's Food & Drug Stores has launched grocery delivery to customers' homes using PigeonShip, a Utah-based delivery service provider. Utilizing Smith's online grocery ordering service, ClickList, which offers more than 40,000 items from desktop or mobile devices, customers may now also choose home delivery by PigeonShip as an option to curbside store pick up in two test market areas.

