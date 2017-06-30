Grocery Outlet soliciting for food banks
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is conducting its seventh annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive during the month of July, the company announced Wednesday. Shoppers may donate cash, a high-need food item or a prepared bag of grocery items during their trips to Grocery Outlet markets in La Pine, Bend, Prineville, Redmond and Madras.
