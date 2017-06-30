Grocery Outlet sets $8,000 goal in fo...

Grocery Outlet sets $8,000 goal in food drive to benefit Manna House

12 hrs ago Read more: Sierra Star

Sutsie Ludwig, 3, and her brother Thatcher, 5, with two pre-made grocery bags at the Oakhurst Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. An "Independence From Hunger," food drive is underway at the market to raise $8,000 in non-perishable food and cash for Manna House by the end of July.

Chicago, IL

