Customer, vendor subdue shoplifting suspect at supermarket

Police say customers and vendors at a supermarket subdued a Pittsburgh man who tried to steal $150 worth of steaks. Online court records show 37-year-old Robert Twigg's record of shoplifting and drug arrests go back 11 years.

Chicago, IL

