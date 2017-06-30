Construction Of Chappaqua Crossing Kicking Into High Gear

Construction of the mixed-use property which will feature apartments, townhouses, office space and retail, including a Whole Foods Market, is underway. The Apartments at Chappaqua Crossing, a $21 million residential project, will feature 63 apartments, including 25 market rate, 10 workforce, and 28 affordable apartments on the original segment of the old Reader's Digest building, built in 1939.

