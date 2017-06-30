Construction Of Chappaqua Crossing Kicking Into High Gear
Construction of the mixed-use property which will feature apartments, townhouses, office space and retail, including a Whole Foods Market, is underway. The Apartments at Chappaqua Crossing, a $21 million residential project, will feature 63 apartments, including 25 market rate, 10 workforce, and 28 affordable apartments on the original segment of the old Reader's Digest building, built in 1939.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May '17
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May '17
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC