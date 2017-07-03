Chicken Salad Pulled From Whole Foods...

Chicken Salad Pulled From Whole Foods For Actually Being Tuna

9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Whole Foods has pulled a brand of buffalo chicken salad off the shelves after employees found out it was actually tuna salad, the Department of Agriculture's safety inspection service announced. Willow Tree Poultry Farm accidentally labeled approximately 440 pounds of tuna with the buffalo chicken salad label, and had to recall the products from several Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

Chicago, IL

