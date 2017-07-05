Chicken Product at Whole Foods Recall...

Chicken Product at Whole Foods Recalled After Discovery Ita s Actually Tuna

Considering it seems just about everyone in Philly fled to Jersey for the holiday weekend, a word to the wise: Over 440 pounds of chicken salad shipped to Whole Foods locations in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut was just recalled due to the fact that it's not actually chicken a it's tuna. The "chicken" salad in question is "buffalo style chicken salad" in a 12-ounce container , produced on June 27th, 2017 with the establishment number P-8827 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

