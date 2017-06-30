Buffalo-style tuna? Whole Foods 'chicken salad' recalled
A Massachusetts poultry farm is recalling about 440 pounds of tuna salad products due to "misbranding and an undeclared allergen," the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced July 1. "Buffalo style chicken salad" in 12.5-ounce plastic containers produced June 27, 2017, are subject to the recall, the press release said. The products, with establishment number P-8827, were shipped to Whole Foods Market locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
