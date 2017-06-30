Amazon's Whole Foods takeover 'positive catalyst' for Ocado
Online grocer Ocado has hailed Amazon's recent swoop on US chain Whole Foods as a "positive catalyst" for its international deals as it posted lower half-year profits. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35897270.ece/a785f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-4fd2f18e-3fa5-4b93-9db1-c3c5a2235a71_I1.jpg Online grocer Ocado has hailed Amazon's recent swoop on US chain Whole Foods as a "positive catalyst" for its international deals as it posted lower half-year profits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May '17
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May '17
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC