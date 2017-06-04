Whole Foods Market (WFM) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
Whole Foods Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares on Wednesday, May 10th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases.
