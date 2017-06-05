Whole Foods Market helps you be a Tastemaker in your own kitchen
Lee Ellis and Jim Mills, winners of the best new restaurant at this year's CultureMap Houston Tastemaker Awards for their eatery State Fare Kitchen and Bar, know what they're looking for when shopping for food. At Whole Foods Market , Ellis and Mills are picking out ingredients to make their Sabine Pass Gumbo, a spicy mix of andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, and crab.
