Whole Foods CEO calls activist investors 'greedy bastards' as...
Whole Foods' founder and CEO had harsh words for an activist investor hedge fund that criticized the grocery chain as it struggles to improve its business. CEO John Mackey called activist investor Jana Partners "greedy bastards" in an series of interviews with Texas Monthly .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC