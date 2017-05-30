Wegmans, Sprouts, Lidl: New Triangle grocery stores could mean war.
Four-year-old Hadley McCann of Rolesville places bananas in her grocery cart during a shopping excursion with her mother Melissa McCann at the new Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. The competitive fires are being stoked by an invasion of new supermarket brands - Publix, Wegmans, Sprouts Farmers Market and Lidl - that already have begun vying, or soon will be vying, to become your new go-to store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC