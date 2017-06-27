Vitacost debuts new branding with sim...

Vitacost debuts new branding with simplified packaging to make supplement buying 'easier'

Online retailer Vitacost.com is aiming to boost transparency and consumer understanding with a re-launch of its own brand of dietary supplements with new names and simplified packaging. The retailer's new packaging features new icons that highlight each product's most important attributes, e.g. vegetarian, non-GMO, USDA Organic and more.

Chicago, IL

