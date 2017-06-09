Video shows GRPD officer shoot stabbi...

Video shows GRPD officer shoot stabbing suspect

Body camera video obtained by 24 Hour News 8 shows a Grand Rapids police officer shoot a stabbing suspect during a heated confrontation. The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office ruled that Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Tim Orent was justified in shooting Victor Gonzalez on March 11 .

