UK online grocer Ocado finally lands overseas deal
British online supermarket Ocado has struck an overseas deal with an unnamed regional European retailer, a year and a half after missing a self-imposed deadline to secure one. Partnerships with retailers overseas are seen by analysts as the key influence on Ocado's stock market valuation.
