U.S. Navy Destroyer Collides With Merchant Vessel in Japan
A U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer known as the USS Fitzgerald has been considerably damaged following a collision with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. local time in Japan. At the time of the collision, the Fitzgerald was located 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka-a city near Tokyo that houses a U.S. naval base.
