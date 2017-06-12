The Whole Foods CEO joked about Lloyd Blankfein right before...

In a profile of the Whole Foods CEO in Texas Monthly , Mackey made a sarcastic joke to the magazine's Tom Foster about Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein. Activist investor Jana Partners took a stake in the high-end grocer in April and pushed for a sale, which Mackey was against, and Mackey said Blankfein tried to ingratiate himself during a meeting in hope of landing a deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.