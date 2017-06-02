The Wall Street Journal: Whole Foods could face class-action suit...

A federal appeals court revived a potential class-action lawsuit against Whole Foods Market Inc. over allegations that the natural grocer routinely overcharged New York City customers, a blow to the company as it fights to lure back customers following a difficult period. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Friday ruled a lower court erred when it dismissed a case last year brought by a Manhattan resident against the Austin, Texas-based company, accusing it over overcharging him for a variety of items.

