Tesla Driver Killed in Autopilot Crash Received Multiple Warnings

Joshua Brown, the Tesla, Inc. motorist who was killed in a crash last year while utilizing the car's autopilot feature, received multiple automated warnings to place his hands back on the wheel, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its 500-page report on the incident. During a 37-minute portion of his trip where Brown was supposed to have his hands on the wheel, he only had his hands in proper position for 25 seconds, according to the report.

