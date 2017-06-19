Target Isn't Hitting the Mark, Citi S...

Target Isn't Hitting the Mark, Citi Says in Bearish Note

Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Target Corp. were falling in premarket trading after analysts at Citi downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" with a $56 price target. Citi analyst Kate McShane does not expect the competitive pressure the company has been under to abate any time soon, and sees more competition on the horizon.

Chicago, IL

