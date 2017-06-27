Supervalu CFO Besanko to Resign
Supervalu Inc CFO and COO Bruce Besanko will resign from his positions effective July 5, the company said in a statement Monday. Besanko told the Board of Directors for the Minnesota-based grocery chain that he's pursuing an opportunity outside of the company, but the release did not provide any further detail regarding Besanko's plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC