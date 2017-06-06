Savant Capital LLC Has $310,000 Position in Kroger Co
Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger Co by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC