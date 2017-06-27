Recall: Publix dried fruit mix may contain Listeria
Publix Super Markets said it has recalled Publix Tropical Medley Mix out of concern it may be contaminated with Listeria, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The grocery chain said it received notification from its supplier that the dried apricot used in the mix may be contaminated.
