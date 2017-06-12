Publix Recall Ashley and Brad Blog

Publix Super Markets has issued a voluntary recall of their Publix Tropical Medley Mix because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The 5.7-ounce containers of the mix were sold from Publix retail produce departments in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina with a UPC of 41415088586.

