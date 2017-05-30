Plans reveal PetSmart is slated for r...

Plans reveal PetSmart is slated for redeveloped Roosevelt Square

Plans show that the shuttered Belk store at the Roosevelt Square Mall will be torn down along with a nearby building now leased by Metro Diner and Chase Bank. A new shopping center will then be built at the site.

Chicago, IL

