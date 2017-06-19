Part-Trader Joe's, Part-Walmart, Lidl Launches; Can Grocery Stores...
While Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods Market last week stole all the headlines, the food retailing world was already bracing for a different upheaval: Lidl, the German retailer known for both high-quality food and rock-bottom prices, opened its first U.S. stores. And with ambitious - and accelerated - plans to open hundreds more, the invasion has every sector of the food world nibbling at its fingernails.
