Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (FRSH) M...

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (FRSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,143.08 in Stock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 9,372 shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $41,143.08.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May '17 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May '17 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC