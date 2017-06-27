Norwalk supermarket chain mulls mall ...

Norwalk supermarket chain mulls mall expansion

13 hrs ago

Stew Leonard's and GGP confirmed in June 2017 they are working together to site a supermarket at one of GGP's destination malls and shopping centers in the Tri-state area, without immediately specifying a location. Westport's Robert Williams is pictured shopping in March 2017 at Stew Leonard's in Norwalk, Conn., where the company is based.

Chicago, IL

