Nomura's DiClemente: Amazon's Grocery Quest Will Push Stock Price Higher
Amazon.com Inc.'s quickly flourishing expansion into the grocery industry not only justifies its rallying stock price but means the shares are poised to climb even higher, an analyst predicts. Nomura Instinet analyst Anthony DiClemente wrote to clients in a note that tapping into the grocery industry remains one of the "largest and most under-penetrated markets" for the Seattle e-commerce giant, CNBC.com reported.
