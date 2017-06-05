Morning News: Downtown Kroger on the ...

Morning News: Downtown Kroger on the way; OTR bar gets pushback for...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Downtown Kroger on the way; OTR bar gets pushback for dresscode, social media responses; protests planned for Trump appearance City officials and top brass from Kroger yesterday announced that the Cincinnati-based grocer will build a two-story, 45,000-square-foot store at the corner of Walnut Street and Central Parkway downtown. Good morning Cincy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May 16 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May 16 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr '17 John be lush 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC