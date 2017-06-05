Morning News: Downtown Kroger on the way; OTR bar gets pushback for dresscode, social media responses; protests planned for Trump appearance City officials and top brass from Kroger yesterday announced that the Cincinnati-based grocer will build a two-story, 45,000-square-foot store at the corner of Walnut Street and Central Parkway downtown. Good morning Cincy.

