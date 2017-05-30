Meet Mikaila Ulmer, the 12-year-old lemonade entrepreneur who is causing quite a buzz
The Austin, Texas, girl founded a successful company, Me & the Bees Lemonade , securing a $60,000 investment on the TV show "Shark Tank" and a contract with Whole Foods. She's been featured on "Good Morning America" and NBC News, and in Forbes and Time magazines.
