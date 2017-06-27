Meal-kit maker Blue Apron slashes val...

Meal-kit maker Blue Apron slashes valuation expectations by a third

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Online meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings slashed its valuation expectations by a third amid growing concerns about the potential impact from Amazon.com's deal to buy Whole Foods . Noodles are held in an undated photo illustration provided by New York-based meal kit delivery service Blue Apron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May '17 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May '17 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC