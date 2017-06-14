Marsh finds buyer for 26 stores
An Ohio-based grocery chain has agreed to buy multiple Marsh stores, including the last remaining store in Johnson County on State Road 135. Two grocery chains plan to purchase 26 of Marsh Supermarkets' 44 remaining stores for a total of $24 million, according to a bankruptcy court document.
