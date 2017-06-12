Kroger: Could This Be The Big Quarter?
I will be taking notes on Kroger's same-store sales growth in the quarter, as well as on how profitability will evolve. For as long as the company produces negative identical sales growth, buying the stock could seem like dead money - but I'll keep an eye on a possible trend shift.
