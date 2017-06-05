Kroger, city officials announce plan for downtown grocery

Cincinnati-based grocer will build a 45,000 square-foot, two-story store as part of a mixed-use, 18-story apartment tower at the corner of Central Parkway and Walnut Street. Urbanists and city elected leaders have salivated at the idea of a downtown store for years - the city's last one, a Kroger on Race Street, closed in 1969 - but before now, the pieces had never come together.

