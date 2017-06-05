Kroger, city officials announce plan ...

Kroger, city officials announce plan for downtown grocery

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati-based grocer will build a 45,000 square-foot, two-story store as part of a mixed-use, 18-story apartment tower at the corner of Central Parkway and Walnut Street. Urbanists and city elected leaders have salivated at the idea of a downtown store for years - the city's last one, a Kroger on Race Street, closed in 1969 - but before now, the pieces had never come together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May 16 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May 16 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr '17 John be lush 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC