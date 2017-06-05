June Kicks Off with a Flurry of Labor...

June Kicks Off with a Flurry of Labor and Employment Law Developments and Activity

In the past week, the U.S. Department of Labor under new Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has moved to dismantle a series of the Obama Administration's rules and guidance regarding employment regulation. First, on June 7, the DOL withdrew two guidance letters issued by the Obama Administration discussing the misclassification of workers as independent contractors and joint employment.

Chicago, IL

