Japanese firms watching warily as Qatar crisis unfolds
Some companies have started considering how to cope with the heightened tensions between the Saudi Arabian camp and Qatar, both major energy exporters to Japan, people familiar with the matter have said. On June 5, Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, announced they would sever their diplomatic ties with Qatar, blaming Doha for supporting terrorism.
