Is Amazon/Whole Foods This Cycle's AOL/Time Warner - A Sign That The Party's Over?
Towards the end of the 1990s tech stock bubble, "new media" - i.e., the Internet - was ascendant and old media like magazines, newspapers and broadcast TV were yesterday's news. This was reflected in relative stock valuations, which gave Internet pioneer AOL the ability to buy venerable media giant Time Warner for what looked like an insane amount of money.
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
