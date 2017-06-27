Grocery Stocks Could Get a Boost from Consolidation
Amazon.com, Inc made a grand entrance into the grocery business earlier this month when it announced a $13.7 billion buyout bid for Whole Foods Market, Inc. . But even though Amazon has massive disruptive potential in the grocery industry, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem says there is still plenty of room for long-term gains among a handful of select grocery stocks .
