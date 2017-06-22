Grocery Aisles and E-Commerce Collide With Whole Foods-Amazon Deal
The e-commerce giant's biggest acquisition took many by surprise -- here's what you need to know about the $13.7 billion deal. In this segment from the Motley Fool Money show, Chris Hill is joined by Motley Fool analysts Jason Moser, Matt Argersinger, and Ron Gross as they discuss the big M&A announcement from the past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC