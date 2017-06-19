Glencore increases offer to buy Rio's...

Glencore increases offer to buy Rio's stake in Coal & Allied

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. Glencore said the offer was at least $225 million greater than Yancoal's proposal and that the full $2.675 billion cash consideration was payable in full on completion with no deferred payments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr '17 John be lush 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC