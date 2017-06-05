From kitchen to A 6m in three years? ...

From kitchen to A 6m in three years? It's nuts...

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: This Is Money

Running enthusiast Pippa Murray, who saw the potential of nut butters after using them as a healthy pre-run snack, expects her three-year-old Pip & Nut business to turn over A 6million this year. The firm, which started in her kitchen but now manufactures in the Netherlands, is launching four new flavours this month through 340 Sainsbury's stores, Ocado.com and Whole Foods Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May 16 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May 16 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr '17 John be lush 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC