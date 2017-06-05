From kitchen to A 6m in three years? It's nuts...
Running enthusiast Pippa Murray, who saw the potential of nut butters after using them as a healthy pre-run snack, expects her three-year-old Pip & Nut business to turn over A 6million this year. The firm, which started in her kitchen but now manufactures in the Netherlands, is launching four new flavours this month through 340 Sainsbury's stores, Ocado.com and Whole Foods Market.
