Florida Court Rules Grocery Store Website Is Subject To The ADA

Recently, the District Court for the Southern District of Florida held in Gil v. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. , that Winn Dixie's website violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act , and awarded the plaintiff attorneys fees and injunctive relief.

