Fashion Sellers Reel as Amazon Aims at Next Retail Target

The e-commerce giant's latest service, which lets consumers try on items at home before they buy them, prompted a slump in shares of Macy's Inc. and Nordstrom Inc., as well as European online specialists Zalando SE, Boohoo.com Plc and Asos Plc. It was a rerun of what happened to supermarket shares when Amazon announced a $13.7 billion deal for Whole Foods Market Inc. The Seattle giant's Prime Wardrobe service, introduced Tuesday, is "another potential nail in the coffin for the department-store sector," Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow said in a note.

