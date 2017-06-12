European Grocery Rivalry Expands to U...

European Grocery Rivalry Expands to U.S. as Aldi, Lidl Bulk Up

A decades-long supermarket battle in Europe is moving to the U.S., adding to the competitive pressure in an industry embroiled in a deflation-fueled Aldi, known for low prices on its private-label items, plans to spend $3.4 billion over the next five years to open 900 supermarkets, the company said Monday. The investment comes as its European discount rival, Lidl, prepares to open its first U.S. stores this week, with plans for as many as 100 by the summer of 2018.  The U.S. expansion by the German private-label giants could put more pressure on conventional retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Kroger Co.

