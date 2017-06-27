Empire posts lower Q4 adjusted earnin...

Empire posts lower Q4 adjusted earnings amid turnaround of Sobeys grocery unit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The parent of Sobeys is reporting a decline in adjusted earnings for the first full quarter since it installed a new chief executive with a mandate to revive the national grocery business. Michael Medline, a former Canadian Tire executive who was named president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd. in January, says initial efforts to transform the business are starting to take root.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC