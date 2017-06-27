Empire posts lower Q4 adjusted earnings amid turnaround of Sobeys grocery unit
The parent of Sobeys is reporting a decline in adjusted earnings for the first full quarter since it installed a new chief executive with a mandate to revive the national grocery business. Michael Medline, a former Canadian Tire executive who was named president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd. in January, says initial efforts to transform the business are starting to take root.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC