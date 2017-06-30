Dying Sears Canada Saw Its Stock Skyrocket 189% on Friday Out of Nowhere -- What We Know

With a Nasdaq delisting scheduled for Monday, July 3, Sears Canada's stock jumped then slid on Friday, June 30. What's up? "I wouldn't count an acquisition out," Joshua Rodriguez, founder and CEO of CNA Finance told TheStreet in an email on Friday, June 30. "I've seen this quite a bit in the market. A company struggles to find footing after years of upset, files for bankruptcy, then is scooped up by a big player in its industry for pennies on the dollar.

