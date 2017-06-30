Dying Sears Canada Saw Its Stock Skyrocket 189% on Friday Out of Nowhere -- What We Know
With a Nasdaq delisting scheduled for Monday, July 3, Sears Canada's stock jumped then slid on Friday, June 30. What's up? "I wouldn't count an acquisition out," Joshua Rodriguez, founder and CEO of CNA Finance told TheStreet in an email on Friday, June 30. "I've seen this quite a bit in the market. A company struggles to find footing after years of upset, files for bankruptcy, then is scooped up by a big player in its industry for pennies on the dollar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May '17
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May '17
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC