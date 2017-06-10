DWWA judge profile: Dimitar Nikolov

Dimitar Nikolov has 14 years' experience in the wine industry as a sommelier, wine buyer, wine judge, wine writer and educator. Starting his career as a sommelier for a major hotel chain and at a restaurant in Chicago, Nikolov then returned to his native Bulgaria to work for Metro Cash & Carry, firstly as the wine buyer for Bulgaria, and then was promoted to category manager for Metro Cash & Carry's entire Russian Federation operations, which saw him move to Russia.

