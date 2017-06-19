Drink Me - Bacchanalian berries

15 hrs ago

OK, how did this one slip into the Grocery Outlet wine aisle with 91 point ratings in both Wine Enthusiast and the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition? A rich purple in the glass, the Manifesto 2013 Lodi Zinfandel brings aromas of blackberry jam, cassis and powerful barrel spice. Goji berry and currant flavors overlay with earthy characters and a strong, tannic finish.

Chicago, IL

