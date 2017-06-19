Drink Me - Bacchanalian berries

OK, how did this one slip into the Grocery Outlet wine aisle with 91 point ratings in both Wine Enthusiast and the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition? A rich purple in the glass, the Manifesto 2013 Lodi Zinfandel brings aromas of blackberry jam, cassis and powerful barrel spice. Goji berry and currant flavors overlay with earthy characters and a strong, tannic finish.

